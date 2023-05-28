airBaltic flights from Vilnius to Dubai available for bookings

AirBaltic, the Latvian national airline, has announced the availability of bookings for its new route between Vilnius and Dubai, following approval from the Lithuanian government. The route will be operational during the upcoming winter season and will offer two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with an approximate flight time of 6 hours and 35 minutes.

This new route complements the existing year-round route between Riga and Dubai, expanding travel options to this popular destination. Dubai is known for its combination of business opportunities and leisure activities, boasting world-class infrastructure, vibrant business districts, luxurious hotels, beautiful beaches, shopping festivals, and iconic landmarks.

Mantas Vrubliauskas, Vice President of Network Development at airBaltic, expressed excitement about providing faster and more comfortable travel options for Lithuanian passengers to Dubai.

In addition to the Vilnius-Dubai route, airBaltic has launched 11 new routes for the upcoming winter season, connecting the Baltics and Tampere (Finland). The airline will base an additional aircraft in Vilnius for the entire winter season, bringing the total number of based aircraft in Vilnius to two. airBaltic operates flights to over 70 destinations across its network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS, and the Middle East.