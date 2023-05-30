U.K. start-up Global Airlines’ ambitious plans acquiring Airbus A380s

Global Airlines has acquired its first Airbus A380 from Doric Aviation, the new British start-up aims to redefine the travel experience for passengers across all travel classes. Global Airlines plans its first transatlantic flights by Spring 2024, and will transport passengers back to the “Golden Age of Air Travel” providing them an exceptional journey.

Acquiring an Airbus A380 is quite a significant move for a new startup in the aviation industry. The A380 is a double-deck, wide-body aircraft known for its large passenger capacity and long-haul capabilities. It has been popular among established airlines for operating on high-demand routes.

The production, however, has been discontinued due to a decrease in demand for very large aircraft and a shift towards more fuel-efficient and flexible twin-engine models.

Through the partnership with Doric Aviation, Global Airlines was able to successfully secure the A380. Ambitious plans indeed as the group intends to acquire three more A380’s.

In a press release, James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines, said: “Our aspiration is to be the best way to fly, and the A380, with its unmatched levels of space, comfort, and service, will be absolutely central to achieving that vision. The purchase of our first aircraft demonstrates that we are well on the way to launching Global. The next step is to overhaul and refit the aircraft to our high specification, providing our customers with the best experience in the sky today. Acquiring our aircraft rather than leasing showcases our commitment to financial security and resilience from day one.”

Sibylle Paehler, Managing Partner at Doric, said “We are delighted to have worked with James and the team on the acquisition of their first Global Airlines aircraft. Contrary to popular belief, the A380 is widely recognised as the best way to fly, offering unparalleled comfort and features that lead to a unique travel experience. We are proud to have placed this beautiful modern aircraft with a new airline that will soon take to the skies. We are confident that Global Airlines will acquire more A380 aircraft in the near future.”