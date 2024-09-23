Vilnius Airport completes new departure terminal as Lithuanian Airports unveil strategic vision for 2028

On September 23, 2024, Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) announced the completion of Vilnius Airport’s new departures terminal, set to open in February 2025.

The project is part of LTOU’s broader operational strategy through 2028, focusing on infrastructure development, enhanced passenger experience, and economic contribution.

The terminal will double passenger capacity and introduce advanced technology for smoother travel. LTOU’s strategy emphasises sustainable growth, digital transformation, and partnerships to elevate service quality across Lithuania’s airports.

The old terminals will be revamped by 2026, and a new arrivals terminal is planned by 2028.