airBaltic receives its 42nd Airbus A220-300 aircraft

Latvian national airline airBaltic has received its 42nd Airbus A220-300 aircraft, marked as YL-ABP, in Riga. This delivery is the third A220-300 received by airBaltic in 2023, part of the 50 aircraft ordered from Airbus.

The airline also holds 30 options and purchase rights for the same aircraft type. Since May 2020, airBaltic has been operating all its flights exclusively with the Airbus A220-300, benefiting from the aircraft’s efficiency and performance.

The A220-300 has exceeded expectations, offering improved fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and convenience. It provides wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space, and enhanced lavatories.

The aircraft features a high-quality air filtering system with HEPA filters, ensuring clean cabin air throughout the flight. It also boasts reduced noise levels and has been recognised as the greenest commercial aircraft, with a transparent declaration of its environmental impact, resulting in a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 50% reduction in NOX emissions compared to other aircraft.