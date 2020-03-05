Two Blackshape Gabriél trainer aircraft delivered to Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy for Transavia Airline Pilot Programme

Two new Blackshape Bk160 Gabriél trainer aircraft have been delivered from Italy to Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy in the Netherlands. The Gabriél is the first aircraft if this type to be used for the new Transavia Airline Pilot Programme, that was started by Transavia in 2019. Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy at Lelystad Airport is the launching customer of the new Italian Blackshape Bk160 Gabriél.

Blackshape Gabriél

The new high-performance full carbon fibre Blackshape Bk160 Gabriél tandem seater is equipped with a glass cockpit and with dual controls, is capable of top performance flight qualities and is EASA CS-VLA certified. In 2018 the Blackshape Gabriél was chosen by Transavia for its new Airline Pilot Programme.

Transavia Airline Pilot Programme

In 2019 Transavia started its new Airline Pilot Programme, offering young people the opportunity to obtain their Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL). Transavia Airlines is a low-cost airline that was founded in 1965, operating from the Netherlands and France with a fleet of 80 Boeing 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft to over 110 destinations in Europe and North Africa. These first two Blackshape Bk160 Gabriél basic trainer aircraft arrived in December 2019 and in February 2020 in The Netherlands. Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy has already placed an order for another two Gabriéls.

Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy at AERO 2020

Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy at Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands offers different pilot training programmes and class ratings. Among these are flight training courses for the Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), the Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL) practical flight training, the Private Pilot Licence (PPL), the Light Aircraft Pilot License (LAPL) and the Recreational Pilot License (RPL-MLA). Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy uses a fleet of 15 modern aircraft. Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy is also the international sales representative for the Italian Blackshape Bk160 Gabriél and the Blackshape Bs100 Prime aircraft. Eddy Driessen of Zelf Vliegen Flight Academy will be available during AERO 2020, from March 1-4, Stand no. A4-314 of Blackshape, to answer all questions about the Blackshape Gabriél and Blackshape Prime.

Lelystad Airport, The Netherlands, March 5, 2020