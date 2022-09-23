Transavia continues to grow with a reinforcement of its fleet in the summer of 2023 and announces the opening of 2 new routes to Turkey

Transavia France is continuing to develop its fleet, which will increase in April from 61 to 71 aircraft. The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group also announces the opening of its services to Antalya and Izmir from Orly, two new summer destinations in Turkey, a market in strong development for the company.

This autumn/winter, Transavia is strengthening its offer across its entire network compared to 2019. With a total of 20 new routes, it offers both sunny destinations in winter (Egypt, Jordan, Cape Verde, Senegal) and charming from Lapland.

Reinforcement of its fleet

Transavia France is continuing its development within the framework of the Air France KLM strategic plan. After going from 50 to 61 Boeing 737-800s in April 2022, the company will have 71 planes next summer.

2023 will also mark the arrival of the first A320neo in its fleet.

Strong development in Turkey

After a summer of 2022 marked by a strengthening of its offer to the Mediterranean basin, Transavia is continuing its development in new markets such as Turkey.

The company announces the opening for next summer of two new destinations on departure from Paris-Orly:

Antalya (new): 1 flight per week (Saturdays) – first flight on 04/22/2023

Izmir (new): 1 flight per week (Saturdays) – first flight on 04/22/2023

These two new routes complement a developing flight programme between France and Turkey since its services to Ankara and Bodrum (departing from Paris-Orly) will be extended and its routes to Istanbul will be reinforced (departing from Paris- Orly, Lyons and Nantes).

“Transavia France is still on a growth trajectory. We are very happy with our development towards new markets and to always offer more affordable travel options with the same quality of service. In 2023, we are betting on Turkey, a market that is suitable, depending on the destination, for leisure, business and affinity customers,” said Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing for Transavia France

Other surprises will be announced soon. The opening of sales for the summer 2023 programme is scheduled for Thursday, October 13.

20 new routes this winter

From this fall, Transavia is offering its customers sunny destinations to escape the gloom. It will operate flights to Egypt: Between the pyramids of Cairo, the temples of Luxor or the corals of the Red Sea in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, holidaymakers will be spoiled for choice.

The company also proposes to reach Jordan, Senegal or even Cape Verde.

At the same time, Transavia meets the demand of its passengers wishing to explore Lapland with 4 destinations offered mainly by tour operators: Lulea, Kittila, Rovaniemi and Ivalo.

A total of 20 new routes will be operated this winter. Passengers can already plan their next vacation with family and friends.

The new routes operated this autumn/winter by Transavia France

From Paris-Orly:

Copenhagen: up to 4 flights per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays) – first flight on 21/10/2022

Luxor: up to 1 flight per week (Saturdays) – first flight on 01/10/2022

Sharm el-Sheikh: up to 1 flight per week (Saturdays) – first flight on 05/11/2022

Lulea: up to 1 flight per week (on Fridays) – first flight on 16/12/2022

Istanbul: up to 4 flights per week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) – first flight on 30/10/2022

Sétif: up to 4 flights per week

Bejaïa: up to 1 flight per day – first flight on 01/10/2022

From Lyon:

Dakar: up to 1 flight per week (Saturday) – first flight on 05/11/2022

Hurghada: up to 1 flight per week (Saturdays) – first flight on 05/11/2022

Istanbul: up to 2 flights per week (Thursdays and Sundays) – first flight on 30/10/2022

Las Palmas: up to 1 flight per week (Sundays) – first flight on 30/10/2022

Tenerife: up to 1 flight per week (Saturdays) – first flight on 05/11/2022

Bejaïa: up to 2 flights per week (Tuesdays and Fridays) – first flight on 01/11/2022

Constantine: up to 2 flights per week (Mondays and Thursdays)

From Nantes:

Oran: up to 2 flights per week (Tuesdays and Fridays) – first flight on 12/10/2022

From Montpellier:

Madrid: up to 2 flights per week (Thursdays and Sundays) – first flight on 30/10/2022

From Marseilles:

Marrakech: up to 2 flights per week (Wednesdays and Saturdays) – first

Orly, September 20, 2022