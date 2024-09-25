Transavia expands Summer 2025 routes from Bordeaux, offering seven destinations

Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air France-KLM Group, is expanding its services from Bordeaux Airport for the summer 2025 season, with sales set to open on October 1, 2024. The airline will operate a total of seven destinations, including new routes to Porto, Seville, Marrakech, Agadir, Istanbul, and Marseille, starting with flights in December 2024.

From March 30 to October 25, 2025, Transavia will maintain its base in Bordeaux and operate the following routes:

Porto : 2 flights per week (Mondays and Fridays), from €25 one way

Seville : 2 flights per week (Thursdays and Sundays), from €29 one way

Marrakech : 4 flights per week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays), from €37 one way

Agadir : 2 flights per week (Wednesdays and Saturdays), from €45 one way

Istanbul : 2 flights per week (Thursdays and Sundays), from €55 one way

Marseille : 4 flights per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays), from €29 one way

Dakar: 1 flight per week (Tuesdays), from €119 one way

Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager of Transavia France, expressed enthusiasm for the airline’s growth in Bordeaux and commitment to offering quality low-cost options for leisure travel. Simon Dreschel, Chairman of Bordeaux Airport, emphasised the significance of this expansion for enhancing connectivity in the New Aquitaine region.