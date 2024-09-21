Urgent medical landing in Gran Canaria: crew and ground teams save passenger in critical condition

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Transavia flight HV6521 from Amsterdam to Gran Canaria (Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HXG) made a priority landing on Saturday 21 September due to a passenger suffering from serious medical issues.

Quick coordination between the flight crew, air traffic controllers, and medical personnel ensured that the aircraft was given an immediate landing slot, with surrounding air traffic cleared for its safe arrival. The control tower swiftly managed the airspace, while emergency services on the ground prepared for the passenger’s urgent care.

The professionalism and teamwork of the flight crew and air traffic controllers were key to the success of the emergency operation.

