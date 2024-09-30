Transavia launches new route from Amsterdam to Granada, Spain

On Monday, Transavia inaugurated its first flight from Amsterdam to Granada, Spain. The new route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning at the end of September. Passengers on the maiden flight were treated to flamenco performances and sangria, celebrating Granada’s rich cultural heritage.

Marcel de Nooijer, CEO of Transavia, and Francisco Rodriguez, President of the Provincial Council of Granada, symbolically opened the new route by cutting a ribbon together. De Nooijer emphasised the airline’s commitment to sustainable aviation with plans to modernise its fleet. Rodriguez expressed his enthusiasm for the new connection, which will enhance cultural and economic ties between the Netherlands and Granada.

Granada is renowned for its stunning Moorish architecture, including the Alhambra palace, and its proximity to the Sierra Nevada, a popular ski destination.