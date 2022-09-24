West Atlantic Boeing 737-400 freighter overruns runway at Montpellier

On the night of 24 September, a West Atlantic Boeing 737-400 freighter (registered EC-NLS and operated by Swiftair) operated domestic cargo flight SWN5745 between Paris CDG and Montpellier, France.

During landing at Montpellier airport, the aircraft overran the runway. The Boeing 737 stopped partly over a nearby lake

Rescue services rushed to the aircraft and helped out the three occupants of the aircraft, who escaped unharmed.

As the aircraft is stuck at the end of the runway, partly over water, the authorities closed the airport of Montpellier for commercial and freighter traffic until further notice.

About 60 firefighters came to the site while a specialised team will relocate the aircraft.

The French Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses pour la Securite de l’Aviation Civile (BEA) has launched an investigation into the mishap and provided the following images:

??? Cette nuit un avion de fret en phase d’atterrissage à l’aéroport de #Montpellier est sorti de la piste.

Pas de blessé.

?? L’aéroport de Montpellier @MPLaeroport est fermé pour une durée indéterminée aux vols commerciaux et aux vols de fret.

?? Communiqué de presse ?? pic.twitter.com/jej7aVd2Wl — Préfet de l'Hérault ?? (@Prefet34) September 24, 2022