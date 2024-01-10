Air France-KLM takes delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, to be operated by Transavia France

Following the delivery of a first Airbus A321neo to Transavia Netherlands on December 19, 2023, Air France-KLM recently received its first Airbus A320neo, registered as F-GNEO, for operation by Transavia France. Equipped with CFM International LEAP-1A engines and 186 seats in a single-class setup, the aircraft will be based at Paris-Orly airport, serving Transavia France’s network of over 200 routes and 120 destinations.

This A320neo marks a shift to an all-Airbus fleet for Transavia and aligns with Air France-KLM’s commitment to enhancing economic and environmental performance. The group had ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft in 2021, with an option for 60 more, to revamp KLM and Transavia Netherlands’ fleets and expand Transavia France’s fleet.

By the end of 2024, Transavia France anticipates operating 13 A320neo planes alongside its Boeing 737-800 fleet. These new aircraft offer superior performance, boasting 50% noise reduction, 15% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, and over 10% reduced unit costs compared to previous models.

Air France-KLM aims for a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 2030 and plans to increase the new-generation aircraft share in its fleet from 21% in 2023 to 81% by 2030, contributing to its decarbonisation trajectory.