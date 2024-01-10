Hainan Airlines to resume Shanghai-Brussels route after 5-year hiatus

Hainan Airlines plans the resumption of a direct air link between Brussels and Shanghai in June, following a five-year hiatus. The connection, previously operated ith three weekly flights, ceased in 2019 due to the pandemic and had not resumed since.

Belgian officials, led by Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, visited China and discussed the reestablishment of this link during meetings with Shanghai and Suzhou authorities. The renewed connection aims to strengthen economic ties between Belgium and China, specifically facilitating tourism and business relations. This move aligns with China’s efforts to attract foreign investors.

Hainan Airlines had already resumed flights between Beijing and Brussels in March after China lifted strict COVID-19 measures.