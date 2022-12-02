Pilots call on Brussels to create a Single European Sky, which would reduce CO2 emissions by 6 to 10%

In Europe, borders on the ground have gone, but not in the air.

Pilots currently have to fly thousands of extra kilometres through fragmented airspace in Europe.

A route between Amsterdam and Geneva is 120 km longer than it needs to be, for example.

“If we fly more direct and efficient routes, we can cut CO 2 emissions by 6% to 10% in Europe. We would also get passengers to their destinations faster.” KLM is positive about the European initiative to implement a single European airspace (Single European Sky 2+). Single European airspace would contribute directly to the collective ambition of aviation to reduce emissions. In addition to investment in fleet renewal, sustainable fuels, and efficient ground operations, the Single European Sky 2+ initiative is necessary for KLM to meet its sustainability targets.

“Flying more direct routes in Europe could cut our CO2 emissions by between 6% and 10%. This is a huge opportunity for Brussels to achieve this CO2 reduction. It’s very positive to see how focused our pilots are on flying as efficiently as possible, saving fuel, and reducing emissions. Single European Sky is a crucial piece in the puzzle to cut CO2 emissions in Europe in the short term,” says KLM CEO Marjan Rintel.

Commitments: global, European, and national

KLM is strongly committed to making aviation more sustainable. We are working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to bring CO 2 emissions in line with the trajectory for aviation to keep global warming well below 2°C, as laid out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. Within the European context, KLM supports the Fit for 55-package which really helps the aviation industry become more sustainable. KLM is also a signatory to the Sustainable Aviation Agreement in the Netherlands in which concrete reduction plans have been agreed upon between the sector and the government.

