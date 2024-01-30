Air France launches special transatlantic flights for Cannes Film Festival and Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Air France is set to operate two special flights on May 13 and 27, 2024, directly connecting Los Angeles to Nice, France, catering to the demand from US West Coast customers attending the Cannes Film Festival and Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

The flights will feature Airbus A350 aircraft with the latest cabins, offering enhanced comfort, sliding doors in Business class for privacy, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

In addition, Air France will operate four special flights between New York JFK and Nice for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June.

The airline continues to expand its US service, introducing flights to Phoenix, Arizona, from May 23, 2024, bringing the total US destinations to 17.

Air France, a partner of the Cannes Film Festival for the 44th year, celebrates its long-standing connection with cinema by offering an extensive selection of films on its flights throughout the year.