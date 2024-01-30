Strike disruption: Berlin Brandenburg Airport ceases departures on February 1

On February 1, there will be no departures from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) due to a warning strike organised by the ver.di trade union for aviation security staff at several German commercial airports.

The airport company has officially notified partners, including airlines, ground handlers, security firms, and local businesses. Passengers affected are advised to contact their airline for rebooking and alternative travel options.

The strike may also impact arrivals, and decisions will be made by individual airlines. Initially, around 170 take-offs and landings with almost 50,000 passengers were planned for the day. BER is providing updates on its website and social media channels to keep passengers informed.