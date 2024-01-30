Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern launch codeshare partnership

Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern have entered into a codeshare partnership, enhancing connectivity between the UK and East Asia.

The initial phase allows seamless connections for Virgin Atlantic customers from Heathrow to Shanghai, enabling onward travel to Chinese destinations like Chengdu, Changsha, Qingdao, Shenzhen, and Xi’an.

China Eastern customers will have potential access to Caribbean and African destinations via Heathrow, pending government approval.

The codeshare builds on the airlines’ co-location at Shanghai Pudong Terminal One, offering mutual benefits for loyalty programme members, such as priority services.

The partnership strengthens Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to the vital Chinese market and East Asia, providing enhanced travel options and loyalty rewards.