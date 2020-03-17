[Coronavirus] Air Corsica cancels all flights and starts minimum public service between Corsica and mainland

CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC: MINIMUM AIR PUBLIC SERVICE FROM WEDNESDAY 18 MARCH

In accordance with new government instructions imposing a strict limitation on individual travel, AIR CORSICA modifies its flight programme for the next fifteen days.

All scheduled flights are cancelled.

A minimum programme is triggered on the 12 public service routes in consultation with the Executive Council of Corsica, in order to maintain Territorial Continuity for the benefit of people with imperative travel needs as well as for the transport of freight, medical and blood samples.

From March 18, the AIR CORSICA network will, therefore, be operated in the following ways:

Reduced frequencies, with an average round trip return per day and per route:

Ajaccio and Bastia-Marseille (Airbus A320):

1 return trip Monday to Friday morning only, with a stopover in Calvi or Figari

1 return trip daily at the end of the afternoon

Ajaccio and Bastia-Paris Orly (Airbus A320):

1 return trip daily in the morning

Ajaccio and Bastia-Nice (ATR 72):

1 round trip daily in the middle of the day

Calvi-Marseille and Figari-Marseille (Airbus A320):

1 return trip Monday to Friday only, in the morning

Calvi-Paris Orly and Figari-Paris Orly (Airbus A318 operated by Air France):

1 return trip Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Calvi-Nice and Figari-Nice (ATR 72):

1 round trip daily in the middle of the day

Reduced capacities, in order to comply with the physical separation measures in force:

Airbus A320 limited to 80 passengers instead of 180/186 usually

ATR 72 limited to 30 passengers instead of 70 usually

Special sanitary measures for crews and cabin cleaning.

These provisions are subject to change with very short notice, within the framework of a monitoring committee set up between the Corsican Transport Office and the company AIR CORSICA.

Ajaccio, March 17, 2020, at 17:00