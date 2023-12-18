Air Corsica harmonises regional fleet with two additional ATR 72-600

Air Corsica and ATR have confirmed the acquisition of two ATR 72-600 aircraft, completing Air Corsica’s transition to the latest generation of turboprop planes. This move highlights their dedication to operational excellence, regional connectivity, and sustainability in Corsica’s air transport.

Scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024, these additions will finalise Air Corsica’s fleet harmonisation, bringing the total ATR 72-600 count to seven. The new planes, equipped with PW127XT engines, aim to optimise reliability, comfort, operating efficiency, and CO2 emissions on routes between Corsica’s airports and Nice and Marseille.

Marie-Hélène Casanova-Servas, President of Air Corsica’s Supervisory Board, emphasised the significance of this order, quoting the airline’s commitment to sustainability, passenger satisfaction, and regional connectivity.

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR, expressed pride in supporting Air Corsica’s fleet upgrade and highlighted their joint efforts in setting new standards for regional aviation. Air Corsica’s prior adoption of the PW127XT engine and integration of USB sockets in all seats underscore their innovative approach.

The ATR 72-600 equipped with the PW127XT engine brings significant cost and fuel consumption reductions compared to previous models, contributing to a substantial 45% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to similar regional aircraft.

Air Corsica has a fleet of 12 aircraft: five ATR 72-600, one ATR 42-500 and six Airbus A320, including two A320neo aircraft.