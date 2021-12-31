Air Caraïbes Airbus A330 returns to St Martin after an engine explosion during take-off

Air Caraïbes flight TX 527 from Saint-Martin to Paris Orly on Tuesday 28 December had to interrupt its flight after a left-hand engine explosion during take-off from Princess Juliana airport.

The flight to Paris was 16 minutes late when it finally took off but an explosion, loudly heard on the ground by witnesses, forced the crew to turn around. The Air Caraibes Airbus A330-300 registered F-ORLY landed safely on runway 10 at Princess Juliana Airport.