EasyJet adds direct flights between Paris and Keflavik

British airline easyJet has added Paris Orly in France to its list of destinations from Keflavík Airport. Ticket sales have already begun, and the inaugural flight is on September 3rd, 2024, with two flights between Keflavík and Paris every week.

Paris will be the seventh destination easyJet offers from Keflavík this coming winter, in addition to Bristol, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester and Milan.

We at Keflavik Airport are delighted that easyJet has decided to add a new destination from our airport. This is an indication of how popular Iceland is as a tourist destination. We are excited to welcome easyJet’s guests from Paris later this year,” says Grétar Már Garðarsson, Director of Airline Relations and Route Development at Isavia.?

