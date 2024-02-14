Vueling announces the launch of its new route between Paris-Orly and London-Heathrow

On February 14, 2024, Vueling is pleased to announce the launch of its new, unique route between London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris-Orly (ORY). This route, which does not benefit from service by another airline, marks a significant milestone in Vueling’s strategy for establishing itself in the French market, demonstrating its commitment to its passengers.

Already serving London Gatwick Airport (LGW), the company opened its new route to Heathrow Airport for sale today, February 14, 2024. Operations will begin on April 7 with a one-way -return from Monday to Sunday.

The opening of this route is particularly well-timed given the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, providing travellers with a convenient and direct new option to reach the French capital from one of the UK’s main air hubs.