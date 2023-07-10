Service truck catches fire underneath Air Canada Boeing 777

On 9 July, an Air Canada Boeing 777-300 (registered C-FITL) got damaged at Montreal Airport, Canada after a service truck that was located underneath the aircraft caught fire. Fire fighters rushed to the incident and extinguished the fire.

Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin. The fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat.

The Boeing 777 arrived from Geneva, Switzerland and was being serviced for her next flight. Nobody got injured in the incident.

Air Canada 777 damaged following a ground vehicle fire at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport. pic.twitter.com/B9XKFJ2rNI — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 10, 2023

Kanada/Montreal Havaliman?'nda Air Canada'ya ait B777-300ER tipi uça??n kuyruk k?sm?nda bir yer arac? alev ald?. Havaliman? ARFF ekipleri, yanan araca müdahale etti. Olay sonucu uçak seferden çekildi ve incelemeye al?nd?. pic.twitter.com/G1rc5iidnr — HavaSosyalMedya® (@HavaSosyalMedya) July 10, 2023

Heat damage took a scorching toll on C-FITL. The fuselage skin directly affected by the fire where the vehicle was located shows wrinkles and needs to be replaced. Adjacent structures like stringers + frames may have been weakened as well. It is very likely this 16y old Boeing… pic.twitter.com/VtdjLqwl8s — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 10, 2023



