Service truck catches fire underneath Air Canada Boeing 777

Bart Noëth
On 9 July, an Air Canada Boeing 777-300 (registered C-FITL) got damaged at Montreal Airport, Canada after a service truck that was located underneath the aircraft caught fire. Fire fighters rushed to the incident and extinguished the fire. 

Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin. The fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat.

The Boeing 777 arrived from Geneva, Switzerland and was being serviced for her next flight. Nobody got injured in the incident.


