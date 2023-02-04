SAS traffic figures – June 2023: 2.4 million passengers travelled with SAS

2.4 million passengers travelled with SAS in June, an increase by 23 percent compared to the same period last year. This is the highest monthly passenger figure since before the pandemic. SAS’ capacity increased by 17 percent and its RPK by 17 percent, compared to the same period last year. The flown load factor was 81 percent during the month.

“We are pleased to see a continued positive trend for passenger demand. 2.4 million passengers travelled with SAS in June, up 23 percent compared to the same month last year, and the highest passenger figure since before the pandemic. Air Traffic Control capacity issues in Copenhagen continued in June, with a heavy impact on SAS as Copenhagen Airport is our main hub. For SAS, one out of four flights that experienced operational disruptions in June was due to these issues. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board our aircraft as we enter July, the busiest month of the year”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

July 7, 2023 11:00