Four passengers and the pilot escape from Antonov An-2 crash, shortly after take-off

Bart Noëth
On 8 July, a privately owned Antonov An-2 (registered SE-KCE) crashed into trees immediately after getting airborne from a grass strip at Vårgårda, Sweden. The pilot and four passengers survived with only minor injuries.

Pilot Kjell Brattfors explained to Swedish press that flew the aircraft for 30 years and that the pre-flight checks were found normal. “We tested the engine and everything and then it didn’t took off,” he said.

The Swedish aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the mishap.

