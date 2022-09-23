Sudanese conglomerate DAL Group and Air Arabia announce joint venture to launch new airline in Sudan

Sudan’s most innovative and customer-focused conglomerate, DAL Group, and Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, today announced the planned launch of “Air Arabia Sudan”, a joint-venture company to be based in Khartoum International Airport.

Air Arabia Sudan will follow the value-added product offering operated by Air Arabia Group. The ticket pricing model will be best-in-class and accessible to all income groups, which empowers travellers to save and spend more wherever they may decide by paying for only the services they want.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with DAL Group on this joint venture to launch Sudan’s new low-cost carrier. We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector. We thank DAL Group and the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority for their trust, and we look forward to working hand in hand to develop the new airline, which will serve as a new value-for-money air travel option for the country.”

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, DAL Group’s chairman, commented: “DAL Group is excited to launch Air Arabia Sudan in partnership with Air Arabia Group. Our decision to partner with a leading pioneer of low-cost air travel is driven by our core commitment to perpetually contribute towards realizing Sudan’s long-term human and economic growth and development potential. Given Sudan’s rich national cultures, rarely publicized yet fascinating ancient history and breathtaking topography, our nation enjoys a unique untapped potential, and we are therefore steadfastly committed to developing the diverse aspects of Sudan’s tourism, travel, cargo transport and aviation infrastructure sectors”.

He added: “By attracting top-flight foreign direct investment to our country at a pivotal point in our national history, we do so out of an unflinching commitment to our longstanding mission: to open up abundant new employment vistas for Sudanese youth and highly skilled professionals alike. It gives me immense pleasure to join hands with Air Arabia Group in this new venture, and we look forward to the launch of Air Arabia Sudan.”

Air Arabia Sudan will operate a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft. All aircraft cabin interiors will be fitted with world-class comfort seats, offering one of the industry’s most spacious economy cabin seat pitches. Air Arabia’s signature online and mobile phone application-based user interfaces, the product experience, from ticket purchase to punctual arrival at the travel destination, will be quick, convenient and reliable.

Based in Khartoum, the new company will adopt the low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia Group across its existing network. Work on securing the relevant approvals and licenses is scheduled to commence shortly. More details regarding route network, fleet size and composition, scheduled services and other matters are expected to be communicated in due course.

22 September 2022