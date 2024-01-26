Air Arabia expands European network with new direct flights from Sharjah to Athens

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, is set to launch a new route connecting Sharjah, UAE, with Athens, Greece, starting from June 28, 2024.

The service will operate with four weekly flights, enhancing connectivity between the two cities for business and leisure travellers.

The move aligns with Air Arabia’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible travel options, fostering economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Greece.

Passengers can book their flights through Air Arabia’s website, call center, or travel agencies.