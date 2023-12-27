Air Arabia resumes flights to Kabul, along with new Jazeera Airways flights to the same destination

Air Arabia, a UAE-based low-cost carrier, is set to resume daily flights from Sharjah to Kabul International Airport starting January 10, 2024. This marks the airline’s return to operations in Afghanistan after a two-year suspension due to changes in the country’s leadership. Additionally, Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways plans to introduce international low-cost flights to Kabul.

Air Arabia aims to enhance its network from Sharjah, offering passengers affordable travel options with flights departing at 04:25 daily. Flydubai recently became the first international airline to resume flights to Afghanistan in 2021.

With these new additions, Kabul Airport will see three international carriers, down from the previous six, alongside Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air servicing global destinations from the airport.