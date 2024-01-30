Air Arabia launches daily non-stop flights between Sharjah, UAE, and Kraków, Poland

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier, has unveiled non-stop flights between Sharjah and Kraków, Poland, starting from June 29, 2024.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, highlighted the significance of adding Kraków to their network, emphasising the city’s rich history and cultural vibrancy. The new route underscores the airline’s commitment to providing affordable travel, catering to both leisure and business travellers.

Air Arabia operates modern Airbus A320 and A321neo-LR aircraft, ensuring passenger comfort with spacious cabin configurations. Passengers can enjoy amenities such as the ‘SkyTime’ in-flight streaming service and a diverse ‘SkyCafe’ menu. Flight bookings are available on Air Arabia’s website, through the call centre, or via travel agencies.