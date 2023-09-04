BBN Airlines Indonesia is the newest airline company in Indonesia

BBN Airlines Indonesia, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, has entered Indonesia’s aviation industry, specialising in ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance & Insurance), air charter, and air freight services. This marks a unique addition to Indonesia’s aviation landscape, where ACMI services are relatively scarce. The airline recently obtained an Airline Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Ministry of Transportation, allowing it to conduct commercial flights.

Martynas Grigas, Chairman of BBN Airlines Indonesia, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Indonesia’s aviation needs, including airlines, tour operators, cargo, and logistics. The AOC signifies their readiness to provide fast, reliable, safe, and comfortable services, particularly during peak seasons like Umrah, Haj, Eid, and other holidays.

Initially, BBN Airlines Indonesia will operate two Boeing 737-800F aircraft for air freight services, with plans to expand its fleet to nine aircraft by the end of 2023, catering to both air freight and passenger services. Their focus on ACMI services sets them apart in the Asian market, offering wet lease and mixed-crews tailored to clients’ specific needs, while guaranteeing aircraft airworthiness, crew, maintenance, and insurance.

BBN Airlines Indonesia’s ACMI services prioritize flexibility, reliability, and safety, addressing the comprehensive needs of Indonesian airline companies. Additionally, they offer air charter services, allowing travelers to customize trips according to their unique preferences. Lastly, their air freight services aim to meet the rising demand for e-commerce delivery, covering a vast area in Indonesia. BBN Airlines Indonesia provides route options and flexible schedules in collaboration with experienced third-party logistics companies to ensure fast and secure cargo delivery.