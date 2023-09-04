Brussels Airlines welcomes Belgian two-star chef Michaël Vrijmoed on board

Airline serves Business Class travellers on long-haul flights Ghent Michelin starred menu starring Belgian vegetables
From 1 October 2023, Business Class travellers on Brussels Airlines’ long-haul flights will enjoy a gastronomic experience by Michelin-starred chef Michaël Vrijmoed of the eponymous Ghent restaurant Vrijmoed**. Vrijmoed thus becomes the fourteenth Michelin-starred chef in a string of Belgian top chefs, with whom the airline has been delighting its passengers with exquisite cuisine since 2013. Belgian vegetables will take centre stage in the gourmet menus in the coming year. At Brussels Airlines, the East Flanders two-star chef succeeds chef Mario Elias.
What started ten years ago with gourmet menus by Michelin-starred chef Geert Van Hecke has grown into a true tradition for travellers on intercontinental flights with Brussels Airlines in 2023. Every year, a Belgian Star Chef creates a three-course menu based on typical Belgian recipes and ingredients. From October, these menus will be created by Michelin-starred chef Michaël Vrijmoed and rotate every three months. As in previous years, the accompanying Belgian wines are carefully selected by Master of Wine, Jan De Clercq and beer sommelier Sofie Vanrafelghem selected the Belgian, local beers.
Second East Flanders Star Chef
?Vrijmoed began his culinary career as a sous-chef at Hof van Cleve where he was the right-hand man to top chef Peter Goossens. In 2013, he started his own restaurant in Ghent. In recent years, it has grown into one of the best vegetable restaurants in the world. After Peter Goossens, Michaël Vrijmoed is the second East Flanders chef with whom Brussels Airlines collaborates.
Leading role for Belgian vegetables
?The fact that restaurant Vrijmoed is one of the best vegetable restaurants in the world is also reflected in the menus that Michaël Vrijmoed has created for Brussels Airlines. Long-haul Business Class travellers will be able to choose a fish or meat dish or a vegetarian alternative for both the starter and main course.
The menu will evolve every three months to make the most of seasonal produce.