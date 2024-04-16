Boutsen Aviation teams up with NSAC as aircraft sales representatives for Benelux

In the competitive realm of business jet brokerage, strategic partnerships are key to success. Monaco-based Boutsen Aviation, led by Belgian Formula One Legend Thierry Boutsen, has appointed NSAC, the North Sea Aviation Center, as their Aircraft Sales Representatives for the Benelux region, marking a significant collaboration in the industry.

Boutsen Aviation, renowned for over 27 years of excellence and more than 420 aircraft and helicopter transactions worldwide, recognised the potential of teaming up with NSAC, helmed by Belgian entrepreneur Erik Vermeersch. NSAC, based at Ostend-Bruges International Airport, has swiftly become a major player in Belgian business aviation, offering round-the-clock high-quality services.

Thierry Boutsen expressed admiration for NSAC’s dynamism and sees its strategic location as a significant advantage for exploring business opportunities in Europe. Erik Vermeersch echoed the sentiment, highlighting the potential for synergies and expansion into the Benelux region and beyond.

NSAC Aviation Advisor Abbas Miri emphasised the natural fit of the partnership, underscoring their shared commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence. With Boutsen Aviation’s global reputation for technical expertise and NSAC’s dedication to personalised services, the collaboration aims to enhance the customer experience in aircraft sales and purchases, presenting a compelling proposition in the industry.