Belgian broker The Aviation Factory joins forces with Scandinavian Broker Group

The Aviation Factory, the Belgium-based leading aviation broker in Europe, and its cargo subsidiary Zeus.aero have been closely cooperating over the years with Scandinavian Broker Group (SBG). On December 1st, 2021, SBG is joining The Aviation Factory network.

Initially, Scandinavian Broker Group quickly tapped into the fast-growing segment of tailor-made high-end travel, all-in packages targeting selected events and leisure travel activities. The Covid-19 outbreak, however, had a substantial impact on these activities. As a result, in 2020, almost all SBG activities were related to cargo charters and moving rush shipments.

The Aviation Factory already had offices in Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Dubai. The new branch of The Aviation Factory will be based at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden and will focus on brokering passenger and cargo charter flights from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

“With Andreas Gunnarsson, Håkan Nilsson, Henrik Hörlin and Martin Jonsson joining us, we add more than a century of aviation expertise to our team”, said Carl Legein, CEO of The Aviation Factory. “Our expansion strategy is based on two important principles: first of all, finding the right partner, and secondly, our approach must clearly add value to the region. The Aviation Factory always aims to be the broker of reference in the regions where the company is active.”

Soaring demand for private charter flights

Over the past two decades, The Aviation Factory has become the Benelux market leader and one of the leading aviation brokers in Europe. The company organises more than 3,500 flights per year for product launches, incentives, sports charters, transport for conference attendees, government officials and VIPs.

“During the corona pandemic, The Aviation Factory reinvented itself by becoming a key player in urgent crew changes for ships, repatriation of stranded passengers and other essential flights,” stated Legein. “Although the passenger market has not recovered fully from the 50 to 75 per cent decrease in the number of seats, the demand for tailor-made flights in a broad range of segments has increased by 40 per cent. As a result, The Aviation Factory and Zeus will have their best year ever in terms of turnover, number of flights and new clients.”

The Aviation Factory was founded in 2000 and is a specialist in tailor-made air transport. The company currently employs 20 brokers. In 2018, The Aviation Factory founded Zeus.aero, which provides secure, time-critical, door-to-door air cargo delivery to any destination worldwide on a 24/7/365 basis. During the corona pandemic, the demand for additional capacity to deliver medical supplies has given the company a flash start.