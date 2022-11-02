Radja Nainggolan and Carl Legein (The Aviation Factory) launch company that offers private jets and luxury yachts to the rich and famous

Professional football player Radja Nainggolan (34) and Carl Legein, an entrepreneur of Belgian broker The Aviation Factory, have founded a new company called RADLab. The new company is a so-called ‘one-stop shop‘ for the rental of private jets, luxury yachts and exclusive villas.

The start-up company does not only focus on top athletes such as professional football players. International DJs, promoters and people from the entertainment sector also belong to the select target group.

Nainggolan: “These people set high standards in terms of the products and services offered. RADLab knows their needs very well and we are able to quickly and efficiently work out the best solutions with the utmost respect for their privacy.” In due time, the new company also wants to offer a platform for innovative products and services.

“The name of the new company refers to the first name of co-founder Nainggolan. In addition, the word ‘rad’ in youth language also means ‘cool’, ‘fantastic’,” a press release revealed.

The new company also aims to be a laboratory for innovative products and services. Through the RADLab platform, professional football players, international DJs and people from the entertainment sector will be brought into contact with exclusive experiences and collaborations (so-called collabs) with trendy brands. Each collab proposal will be carefully scrutinized before it is launched.

RADLab works closely with The Aviation Factory for the rental of private aircraft. As for the other exclusive products and services, RADLab calls on suppliers who have excellent know-how in their domain or specialization.

“Bringing the RADLab members together offers a number of additional benefits, such as sharing an aircraft after international matches and keeping aircraft on standby during the transfer period. In this way, clubs, managers and brokers can respond to the changing market conditions as much as possible,” explains Radja Nainggolan. “The same goes for DJs who have to play a number of sets during the weekend in different countries.”

“Respect for the environment and corporate social responsibility are an essential part of RADLab’s DNA. That is why we organize the activities in a climate neutral manner. For example, CO2 emissions are compensated through recognized climate initiatives,” says co-shareholder Carl Legein. “In addition, with RADLab we will also support social initiatives, specifically aimed at youth and promoting team sports.”

More information: www.radlab.life