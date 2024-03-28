The FAA warns that the total solar eclipse could cause air travel delays

There could be air travel delays next week due to a total solar eclipse visible across parts of North America on April 8th. This coincides with spring break, one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns of potential delays for travellers, especially those flying along the eclipse path from Texas to New England. This area is expected to see the most eclipse viewers, causing busier airports with limited parking and potentially more drones in the air.

The FAA advises pilots to be prepared for busier skies and recommends travellers check their flight status before heading to the airport. Looking directly at the sun during the eclipse, even partially, is unsafe without special eye protection.