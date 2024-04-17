FAA grants special flight authorisation to Boom Technology, Inc. for supersonic testing of XB-1 demonstrator

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Boom Technology, Inc. a special flight authorisation to exceed Mach 1 speeds during flight testing of its Model XB-1 experimental aircraft. Boom Supersonic, Inc., on behalf of Boom Technology, Inc., petitioned the FAA for this authorisation, which allows for limited and conditional flight operations exceeding Mach 1.

The authorisation permits up to 20 supersonic test flights over one year, conducted over the “R-2508 Complex” in California, specifically the Black Mountain Supersonic Corridor and a portion of the High Altitude Supersonic Corridor within the R-2515 airspace associated with Edwards Air Force Base. These flights will occur at or above 30,000 ft Mean Sea Level and are intended to validate safety, compliance with airworthiness requirements, and performance capabilities of the experimental aircraft.

Conditions and limitations include flight operations with designated registration numbers for the XB-1 and chase aircraft, daytime flights between April 7, 2024, and April 7, 2025, and adherence to specified corridors within the R-2508 Complex. The authorisation provides relief only from noise operational requirements and may be amended, terminated, or suspended if necessary to protect the environment.

This authorisation, effective until April 7, 2025, supports Boom’s efforts to develop supersonic technology and advance its Overture supersonic airliner project.