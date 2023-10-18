Airlines for Europe’s vision for global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) deployment

Europe’s airlines are committed to decarbonising air travel and making Europe the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. They aim to reduce CO2 emissions significantly through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). This commitment is part of the EU Green Deal and the ICAO Long Term Aspirational Goals (LTAG).

The European aviation industry is focused on achieving a net-zero goal for all departing flights by 2050 through a multi-pronged approach, which includes improving aircraft and engine technologies, increasing SAF usage, implementing economic measures, and enhancing air traffic management and aircraft operations in Europe.

While some regions, like Europe, are expected to decarbonise faster, Airlines for Europe (A4E) emphasises the importance of not delaying or hindering action on flights in and from Europe today. They call for urgent global decarbonisation efforts alongside local initiatives. A global framework is needed to raise ambitions, aligning with targets like the European Destination 2050 Roadmap while maintaining a level playing field for Europe’s international competitiveness and the integrity of the EU internal market.

The upcoming ICAO Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) in November 2023 presents an opportunity to establish ambitious mid-term objectives. They aim to achieve consensus among states on these goals, along with a set of measures, to encourage Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs). This consensus would provide market certainty, attract financiers and fuel producers, increase SAF production, boost SAF volumes, and ultimately reduce prices for consumers.