Beechcraft King Air 360, the world’s most popular business turboprop, reaches 100th delivery

On October 17, 2023, Textron Aviation celebrated a significant milestone by delivering the 100th Beechcraft King Air 360 turboprop aircraft to Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC), a long-term Textron Aviation customer. This delivery underscores the Beechcraft King Air’s position as the most popular family of business turboprop aircraft globally.

The King Air 360 is known for its modern airframe, advanced avionics, and comfortable interior, offering passengers a reliable and comfortable flying experience. Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of Global Sales and Flight Operations, emphasised King Air’s reputation for versatility and reliability, and this 100th delivery represents a significant achievement for this legendary product.

Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC), renowned for its contributions to global cancer care and innovative clinical trials, will benefit significantly from the addition of the King Air 360. Dr. Ravi Patel, the medical director at CBCC, expressed excitement about the enhanced capabilities the King Air 360 will bring, facilitating the expansion of their global cancer care delivery and research efforts.

The Beechcraft King Air family has a rich history, with nearly 7,800 turboprops delivered to customers worldwide since 1964, making it the best-selling business turboprop family globally. With over 62 million flight hours accumulated over 59 years, these aircraft have served various roles, including military and commercial applications worldwide.