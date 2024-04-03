Brussels Airlines and Sunweb Group forge green partnership with major Sustainable Aviation Fuel purchase

Brussels Airlines and Sunweb Group have solidified their commitment to environmental responsibility by entering into an agreement for the acquisition of approximately 250 tonnes of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

This collaboration, rooted in their longstanding partnership, underscores their dedication to sustainable travel practices. The purchased SAF, sourced from Lufthansa Group, can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with potential coverage of up to 80,000 kilometres flown with an Airbus A320ceo.

Both companies view this initiative as a crucial step towards reducing the carbon intensity of leisure travel and aim to inspire further sustainability efforts within the aviation industry.