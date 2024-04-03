Emirates implements Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Emirates has initiated the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in collaboration with Neste. This fuel agreement, representing one of the airline’s largest SAF purchases to date, will see over 2 million gallons of blended SAF supplied into the airport’s fuelling system throughout 2024.

The partnership aims to reduce emissions and promote sustainability in air travel. Once fully integrated, the blended SAF, comprised of over 700,000 gallons of neat SAF, will contribute to significant carbon emission reductions.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and COO, emphasised the importance of such partnerships in advancing sustainability goals. Alexander Kueper, Neste’s Vice President of Renewable Aviation, expressed pride in supporting Emirates’ sustainability journey and highlighted the potential of SAF to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

Emirates’ commitment to SAF extends beyond Amsterdam, with plans to introduce SAF at Singapore Changi Airport. The airline’s proactive stance on sustainability includes participation in industry initiatives and collaborations to scale up SAF production and supply. This latest endeavour reinforces Emirates’ dedication to environmental stewardship and its role in driving sustainable aviation practices globally.