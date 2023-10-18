Bomb threats prompt evacuations at six French and one Belgian airport

Six airports in France, including Lille-Lesquin, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, Lyon, and Beauvais Tillé near Paris, and Ostend-Bruges airport in Belgium received bomb threats on Wednesday morning. Immediate evacuations were initiated.

The evacuation of passengers at Lille-Lesquin commenced around 10:30 AM, with security services reportedly on-site to manage the situation. Simultaneously, terminals at Toulouse and Beauvais Tillé, in the vicinity of Paris, were also cleared as a precautionary measure.

According to information from “Courrier Picard“, the bomb threats were communicated to airport personnel via email. The nature and credibility of the threats are currently under investigation by authorities.

The French authorities, including anti-terrorism units, are working diligently to assess the validity of the threats and apprehend those responsible.

At Lille Airport, the situation quickly resolved as an abandoned luggage in Terminal 1 prompted security services to neutralize the threat successfully.

Simultaneously, authorities in Lyon have confirmed that the bomb threat there was a false alarm. The regional authorities of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes issued a statement cautioning the public that making false bomb threats is a criminal offense.

???? FAUSSE ALERTE À LA BOMBE à l'aéroport d'affaires de #Bron Le fait de communiquer une fausse info dans le but de faire croire qu'une destruction dangereuse pour les personnes va être commise est puni de 2ans d'emprisonnement et 30K€ Levée de doute effectuée par les démineurs pic.twitter.com/mvcMewJ5ht — Préfète de région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône (@prefetrhone) October 18, 2023

Passengers with travel plans are urged to check with their respective airlines for the latest information on flight disruptions and possible delays.

Aéroport de Lille en cours d’évacuation suite à une alerte à la bombe. Les services de sécurité de l’État sont sur place. — Aeroport de Lille? (@Aeroport_Lille) October 18, 2023

Around fifty persons have been instructed to wait outside the terminal building of Ostend-Bruges Airport. An aircraft that has been diverted from Lille Airport, is currently positioned on the tarmac while passengers are not allowed to leave the aircraft. A bomb search inside the terminal building is being performed at moment of writing.