Massive disruption at German airports during strikes on Friday

Strikes planned at seven German airports for Friday will cause “massive disruption”, the operator of the country’s largest airport in Frankfurt said in a statement on Wednesday.

German union ver.di on Wednesday called on workers at seven airports across the country to go on a 24-hour strike, saying collective bargaining efforts have made little progress.

“On Friday, February 17, 2023, there will therefore be massive disruptions in air traffic,” said Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport.

Besides Frankfurt, the airports affected are Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen, ver.di said in a statement.

The strike is expected to affect domestic travel in particular, according to the union, which said it gave advance notice of the strike so passengers could find alternative options.

The union is currently negotiating for three groups of workers: ground-handling staff, public-sector employees and aviation security workers.

“There is still a catastrophic shortage of workers in ground services – this was clearly felt by travellers last summer,” said ver.di board member Christine Behle in the statement.