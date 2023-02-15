No passenger flights at Munich Airport this Friday

Munich Airport massively affected by ver.di strike

The united services union ver.di has announced nationwide strike actions in connection with the ongoing collective wage negotiations in the public services sector. Munich Airport will also be massively affected by this. The strike will take place this coming Friday, February 17, 2023, and will last all day.

Due to the strike, Munich Airport requested the Bavarian State Ministry of Housing, Construction and Transportation, as the highest aviation supervisory authority, to exempt the airport from the obligation to operate commercial flights that day. This request has been approved, thus there will be no scheduled passenger flights from 00:00 a.m. on Friday to 01:00 a:m. on Saturday. This affects more than 700 takeoffs and landings. Not affected are all special flights, such as aid flights, flights for medical, technical and other emergencies, and flights for the Munich Security Conference.

Passengers are strongly advised to contact their airline for further information.

Up-to-date information is available on the Munich Airport website www.munich-airport.com.