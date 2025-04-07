3 dead, 3 rescued after medical helicopter crashes into sea off southwestern Japan

A medical helicopter transporting a patient to Fukuoka crashed into the sea off southwestern Japan on Sunday, 6 April. Of the six people aboard, three were killed: Dr. Kei Arakawa (34), patient Mitsuki Motoishi (86), and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi (68).

The three victims were found trapped in the cabin, but they were confirmed dead on arrival at the Fukuoka Wajiro Hospital. Their bodies were recovered by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

The pilot Hiroshi Hamada (66), mechanic Kazuto Yoshitake, and nurse Sakura Kunitake (28) were rescued by the coast guard, found clinging to inflatable lifesavers. They suffered from hypothermia but were conscious. The helicopter was found floating inverted on the sea surface about 60 km off Iki island with inflated floats.

The Eurocopter EC135 T2+ helicopter registered JA555H departed from Tsushima Airport (Nagasaki Prefecture) at 13:30 en route to Fukuoka. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and rescue efforts involved multiple planes and ships from the Japan Coast Guard.

?Tragic news from Japan: An ambulance helicopter crashed into the sea off Nagasaki, claiming 3 lives. The “doctor helicopter” was en route to a hospital when disaster struck. Rescue efforts saved 3 others, battling hypothermia. #JapanNews pic.twitter.com/XUwqEXAExi — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) April 6, 2025