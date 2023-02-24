London Gatwick welcomes Sudanese Badr Airlines (operated by AirExplore)

Sudanese Badr Airlines lands in London Gatwick

Badr Airlines (formerly Sarit Airlines) is currently Sudan’s largest airline. London Gatwick welcomes Badr Airlines (operated by AirExplore). The new route from Khartoum to London will operate from February 24 and will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On the way to London, the flight will have a stopover in Istanbul. Badr Airlines says on its website that this is a security stop at the request of the British authorities. The return flight from London to Khartoum will be non-stop, possibly with a technical stopover in Cairo, Egypt to refuel. The flight schedule calculates 7 hours and 50 minutes for the return flight.

Khartoum to London Gatwick: J4695, 01:00-10:00 (11h block time via Istanbul)

London Gatwick to Khartoum: J4696, 11:40-21:30 (7h 50 sometimes via Cairo)

Badr Airlines flies from its base at Khartoum International Airport on international routes to neighbouring countries, as well as to Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. The company has a fleet of ten Boeing 737 aircraft versions -300, -400 and -500.

The flight to London Gatwick is operated by AirExplore Boeing 737-800 because Badr Air is banned from flying to the UK by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the published flight schedule, the flight from Khartoum to London should take 11 hours. It follows that the company calculates a stopover in Istanbul for approximately three hours.