Fouga Magister crashes into sea during air show near Lavandou, France

A Fouga Magister aircraft, participating in an air show near Lavandou, crashed into the sea shortly before 17:00 on August 16, 2024.

The vintage aircraft, previously used by the Patrouille de France from 1964 to 1980, plunged off the Var coast without the pilot ejecting, as the plane lacks an ejection seat.

Rescue operations, coordinated by the CROSS Med and involving fire services and the Maritime Gendarmerie, are underway to locate the pilot. An investigation has been launched.

The subsequent Patrouille de France air show was cancelled following the accident.

