Two Indian military jets crash after midair collision

One pilot has died after two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed in a mid-air collision in central India about 300km south of the capital, New Delhi.

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets have crashed after an midair collision while on exercises

Rescue operations ongoing in the Madhya Pradesh state to assist the pilots of the Sukhoi-30 and the Mirage 2000.

Both aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior airbase, about 50km east of where they came down.

The air force has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash involved a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 carrying two pilots, and a French-build Mirage 2000, flown by one pilot.