Failure of Iberia check-in system causes long queues at Gran Canaria Airport and others

A crash in Iberia’s systems this Saturday has caused the airline’s check-in and boarding service in Madrid to stop, which is causing one-hour delays in the first flights in the morning at various airports, as reported by the airline through its social media channels.

Due to an incidence in our systems, booking and boarding services have been stopped at several airports. The entire Iberia team is working to solve it. We apologize our customers for the inconvenience that the situation is causing.

Iberia_en (@Iberia_en) January 28, 2023

The Gran Canaria Airport is being one of the affected by this incident, which has caused long queues to be generated in check-in area 2, from where these procedures are normally carried out at the company’s counters. By not being able to access the system, the check-in procedure has slowed down significantly.

The first passengers have confirmed that they were able to check in online first thing in the morning, just before the system went down, so they did not have a major obstacle to accessing boarding. However, for the rest of the passengers, the company has offered to change the day of the flight or even a full refund of the ticket amount via email.

Check-in and boarding at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport are to be done by hand, which is causing delays at various airports. Five flights scheduled to depart from Madrid to Jerez, Vigo, Barcelona, London and Lisbon were cancelled. Iberia assures that it is trying to relocate all affected passengers on flights this Saturday.

Specifically, the flights scheduled for this morning, until approximately 11:30, have departed an average of one hour late, a delay that is spreading to other flights despite the fact that Iberia has reinforced the check-in and baggage staff.

Official apology from the company

The failure is located in Madrid but a delay at the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport “may affect several airports,” the company added.

Iberia has indicated that “they are working to resume the service as soon as possible and to be able to solve it as soon as possible.” The objective was to carry out the second wave of flights at 12:00, in which operations with America are concentrated.