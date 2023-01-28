In a compromise agreement, the Walloon government amends the environmental permit of Liège airport

This Saturday 28 January evening, the Government of Wallonia reached a compromise agreement between the green party (Ecolo), who wanted serious restrictions, and the liberals (MR) who supported increased activities at Liège Airport.

Liège Airport reacted strongly against the new environmental permit delivered for 20 years on 26 August 2023, saying it would lead to the loss of many jobs and threaten the business model of Liege Airport.

The compromise agreement reached tonight provides that the number of yearly flights will be capped at 55,000 movements, not including flights of light aircraft (less than 34 tonnes or 19 passengers), which represent 15 percent of the traffic at the airport. This is a slight improvement from the previous cap of 50,000 movements.

Furthermore, the noisiest aircraft, like the ubiquitous Boeing 747-400, will be gradually prohibited from taking off or landing during the night, between 23:00 and 07:00. The number of their movements will be decreased from 30 in 2024 to 13 in 2033.

This compromise might not satisfy Liège Airport, which had much more ambitious plans. And while Green Minister Céline Tellier claims that it will be better for the neighbours of the airport and the environment, the latter is doubtful, because there is no doubt that planes not allowed to land in Liège will find another more friendly airport in the vicinity. Ostend-Bruges for example?

A decline in activity at Liège Airport in the long term remains unavoidable with the amended permit and will thus affect the number of jobs. And you cannot build an ecological green paradise in an economic desert.