Eight people including Taiwan’s top military official die in Black Hawk helicopter crash

Bart Noëth
27

On 2 January, a Black Hawk helicopter of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force crashed in a forest in the mountainous terrain near the Wulai District of New Taipei, Taiwan. There were on board 3 crew members and 10 military officials. One of the fatalities is General Shen Yi-ming, Taiwan’s Chief of the General Staff, in addition to seven other fatalities.

 

