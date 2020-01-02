Air France Hop Bombardier CRJ-1000 suffers decompression, quick descent and diversion towards Lyon

On 1 January, an Air France Hop Bombardier CRJ-1000 (F-HMLL) operated domestic flight AF1360 between Nice and Nantes, France.

Just as the aircraft reached a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet, the cabin pressure dropped, forcing the pilots to quickly descent to lower altitudes. Consequently, the aircraft diverted to Lyon for a safe landing.

As a precaution, emergency services awaited the aircraft at Lyon.

